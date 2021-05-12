Eight Capital Boosts Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

