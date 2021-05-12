Eight Capital Boosts Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.