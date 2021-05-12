George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$121.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE WN traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$113.24. 97,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The company has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.41. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$116.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.2499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.