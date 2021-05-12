Scotiabank Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$38.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.35.

FTT stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 388,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,144. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.08. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Insiders have sold a total of 7,667 shares of company stock valued at $249,076 in the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

