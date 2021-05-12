Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 61,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

