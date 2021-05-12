Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,582. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

