Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Lumentum stock traded down $13.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. 239,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

