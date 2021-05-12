Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock worth $518,500,961. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.67. 485,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $849.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

