Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $230.37. 50,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

