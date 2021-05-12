iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Savant Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $48,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,395 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

