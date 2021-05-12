Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 113,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,165. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

