Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.