Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,713,333 shares of company stock worth $118,406,498 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

