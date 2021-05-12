Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $6.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,645. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3,184.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.