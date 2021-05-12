Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded down $35.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,272.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,252.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,959.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

