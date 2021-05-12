Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.26. 56,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,537. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.05. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.29 and a 12 month high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

