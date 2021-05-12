SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.64. 919,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,321. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.36.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

