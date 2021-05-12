Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.35

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 6170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

BTVCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

