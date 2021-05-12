Inter Parfums, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

