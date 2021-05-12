Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $441.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $654.71 million and the lowest is $280.35 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of HST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

