SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.02

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

