Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.88

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

