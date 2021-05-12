BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.01

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 77305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.