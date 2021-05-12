BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.01

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 77305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
