Stakenet Market Cap Achieves $39.76 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $39.76 million and approximately $117,441.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $396.13 or 0.00722028 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005667 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003352 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00139136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,173,850 coins and its circulating supply is 116,634,812 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.