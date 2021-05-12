RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. RADA Electronic Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 14,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,374. The company has a market cap of $566.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

RADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

