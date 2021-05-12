Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

