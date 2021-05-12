Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.