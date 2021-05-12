-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEPA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. 63,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,303. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

