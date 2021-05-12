Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

