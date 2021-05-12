Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 329 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $85.72. 41,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,859. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.