Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

