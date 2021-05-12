Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. 468,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,284. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock valued at $69,395,181. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

