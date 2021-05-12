Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.03. 118,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

