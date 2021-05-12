DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 50,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

