ICHI Reaches One Day Volume of $195,722.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $11.82 or 0.00021432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $34.25 million and approximately $195,722.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.00581256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00071482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00246465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.65 or 0.01212025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00034021 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,594 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

