InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%.

Shares of InspireMD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,469. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.