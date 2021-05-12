Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $125.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $104.13. 61,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -288.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

