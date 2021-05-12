Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

LON GRI traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

