Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $132.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 1,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,076. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

