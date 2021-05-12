Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.61. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.94 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.22.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

