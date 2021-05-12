Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Shares of Allot Communications stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Allot Communications has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.