Typerium (TYPE) Hits One Day Volume of $556.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $556.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

