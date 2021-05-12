Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $705,730.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and $705,730.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

