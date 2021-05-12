Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.12. 71,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.