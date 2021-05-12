Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. 304,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

