Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:SAE traded down €1.30 ($1.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €152.30 ($179.18). The company had a trading volume of 145,733 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €181.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.62.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

