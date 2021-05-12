Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

