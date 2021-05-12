Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. 62,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,793. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

