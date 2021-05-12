FansTime Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.33 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

