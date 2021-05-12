Node Runners (NDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,998.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for $97.62 or 0.00176951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $7,998.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

