Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $74.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $74,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. 167,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

